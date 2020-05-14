Remains of Sask. teen missing for 9 years found: sister

The family of a Saskatchewan teen who was last seen nine years ago says his remains have been found.

Cody Wolfe, then 17, was last seen leaving his grandmother's house on the Muskowekwan First Nation, about 130 kilometres northeast of Regina, on April 29, 2011.

He left his grandmother's house to visit another residence, but did not arrive there. A final text message to his friends said he was lost and very cold. A number of ground and air searches that followed found no sign of the teen.

His sister, Amber Wolfe, said on Facebook Wednesday that Cody's remains were located.

"It's not the ending I was hoping for, but the wondering has now come to an end," she wrote.

Amber thanked individuals from Carry The Kettle Nakoda Nation and people from that area, as well as people from Muskowekwan who helped in the search for Cody over the last nine years.

An inquiry to the RCMP about the discovery of the remains was not immediately returned.