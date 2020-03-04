19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 death of Cody McAdam in Prince Albert
A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder over the 2019 death of Cody McAdam in Prince Albert, Sask.
McAdam died in hospital a week after he was found injured in 2019
McAdam was found seriously injured after police were called to a report of an intoxicated man on the 200 block of 12th Street E. at about 1:15 a.m. CST on Feb. 9, 2019.
He died from his injuries at a Saskatoon hospital on Feb. 16.
The accused has not been named at this time. He will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.