19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 death of Cody McAdam in Prince Albert
Saskatchewan

McAdam died in hospital a week after he was found injured in 2019

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police have charged a 19-year-old man over the death of Cody McAdam. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Cody McAdam in Prince Albert, Sask.

McAdam was found seriously injured after police were called to a report of an intoxicated man on the 200 block of 12th Street E. at about 1:15 a.m. CST on Feb. 9, 2019.

He died from his injuries at a Saskatoon hospital on Feb. 16.

The accused has not been named at this time. He will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.

