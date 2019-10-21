Roughriders announce 2-year extension for QB Fajardo
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have agreed to a two-year extension with quarterback Cody Fajardo.
Terms of the deal were not released but Fajardo will be in Sask. at least until 2021
Cody Fajardo is set to call Mosaic Stadium home for at least two more years.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they had agreed to a two-year contract extension with Fajardo.
The quarterback came to the green and white as a free agent and has played 16 games with the squad.
Fajardo has a 11-5 record and has thrown for more than 3,800 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 610 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.