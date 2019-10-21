Roughriders announce 2-year extension for QB Fajardo

Cody Fajardo is set to call Mosaic Stadium home for at least two more years.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they had agreed to a two-year contract extension with Fajardo.

The quarterback came to the green and white as a free agent and has played 16 games with the squad.

Fajardo has a 11-5 record and has thrown for more than 3,800 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 610 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.