Cockroaches found at University of Regina for second time this school year

The University of Regina is hoping some unwanted visitors in the Riddell Centre will bug off.

According to an email to students from the university, exterminators will be spraying select areas of the building Sunday night after cockroaches were found earlier in the week.

That will close part of the food court until Monday morning.

This is the second time this school year cockroaches have been found at the University of Regina.

An email sent out to students in September indicated the school's pest control service was contacted and "a few" cockroaches were captured in the basement of the Riddell Centre.

"Pest-control issues are neither unusual nor unique to the University of Regina," an email sent to the campus community read.

"Pest control can often be an ongoing effort for large institutions, particularly those with food services and/or multiple buildings to maintain."

To prevent pests, the campus community is being advised to keep doors shut, keep food sealed and to throw it out properly.

