Skip to Main Content
Assiniboia RCMP issue warning after evidence suggests sudden death was caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine
Saskatchewan

Assiniboia RCMP issue warning after evidence suggests sudden death was caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine

RCMP in Assiniboia, Sask., are warning the public about the potential for fentanyl-laced drugs after a death in the community.

RCMP say investigators believe cocaine laced with fentanyl caused death of Sask. man in March

CBC News ·
RCMP have issued a public safety warning about fentanyl-laced cocaine they believe may still be circulating in Assiniboia, Sask. (Shutterstock)

When a man died in a home in Assiniboia, Sask., in March, RCMP did not alert the public because the death, though sudden, was not considered suspicious in nature.

However, this week the RCMP are referring back to that death as they issue a warning to people living in Assiniboia, saying they now have reason to believe some of the illicit drugs being sold in the town 135 kilometres southwest of Regina are laced with fentanyl.

They say they've confirmed evidence they collected at that time that leads them to believe the man's death was caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Paramedics responded to the call about the sudden death on March 10, and determined the man was dead at the scene.

Fentanyl is a strong substance that is known to be mixed with other drugs like heroin and cocaine, or used in tablets made to look like prescription drugs, but it is hard to detect.

That's why police say public safety, particularly of people involved with illicit drugs, is a concern with a case like this, and they're warning that the fentanyl-laced drugs may still be circulating in Assiniboia.

RCMP advise anyone who comes across what they believe is fentanyl not to touch it, but rather to leave the area immediately and call 911.

The RCMP are not releasing the age or identity of the man who died. They are still waiting for the coroner's report, which will include toxicology results.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories