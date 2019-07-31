Assiniboia RCMP issue warning after evidence suggests sudden death was caused by fentanyl-laced cocaine

When a man died in a home in Assiniboia, Sask., in March, RCMP did not alert the public because the death, though sudden, was not considered suspicious in nature.

However, this week the RCMP are referring back to that death as they issue a warning to people living in Assiniboia, saying they now have reason to believe some of the illicit drugs being sold in the town 135 kilometres southwest of Regina are laced with fentanyl.

They say they've confirmed evidence they collected at that time that leads them to believe the man's death was caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Paramedics responded to the call about the sudden death on March 10, and determined the man was dead at the scene.

Fentanyl is a strong substance that is known to be mixed with other drugs like heroin and cocaine, or used in tablets made to look like prescription drugs, but it is hard to detect.

That's why police say public safety, particularly of people involved with illicit drugs, is a concern with a case like this, and they're warning that the fentanyl-laced drugs may still be circulating in Assiniboia.

RCMP advise anyone who comes across what they believe is fentanyl not to touch it, but rather to leave the area immediately and call 911.

The RCMP are not releasing the age or identity of the man who died. They are still waiting for the coroner's report, which will include toxicology results.