Coach bus rollover on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask. sends multiple people to hospital

RCMP say a coach bus rolled over on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask., on Wednesday morning and multiple passengers are being treated at a hospital for injuries.

The Mounties say they received a report about the rolled coach busy shortly after 7 a.m CST.

RCMP didn't specify how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Wolseley is about 100 kilometres east of Regina. Highway 1 is closed east of Wolseley to the Manitoba border Wednesday morning due to poor driving conditions, according to a RCMP news release.

RCMP also reported a semi-truck jackknifed on Highway 1 east of Wolseley on Wednesday morning, but said they couldn't confirm if the two incidents were connected.

Meanwhile, there was a crash on Highway 11 at Chamberlain on Wednesday morning. Police were on site, according to Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline website.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m CST, according to the alert on the hotline website. Initially it showed the crash stopped all traffic on Highway 11 in Chamberlain, but an update said southbound traffic has been reopened and a detour has been set up for northbound lanes.