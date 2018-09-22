'Real appetite for entrepreneurship' sees launch of Regina co-working space

Entrepreneurs and businesses are among those taking advantage of a new co-working space in Regina that founders describe as similar to spaces in entrepreneurial big cities like Toronto or San Francisco.

"I think there's a real appetite for entrepreneurship, business development, just to do different things in Regina," said Justin Lee, general manager for Path Cowork.

"I think that's what really helped us come up with this idea."

Path Cowork opened its 16,000-square-foot space in a vacant second-floor space of a building on Broad Street, adjacent to the DoubleTree Hotel.

The space includes six meeting rooms, a working lounge and kitchen area, office and desk spaces, and a working patio.

The 16,000-square-foot space includes dedicated office spaces, desk areas and a drop-in hot-desk area. (Path Cowork/Facebook )

Lee said since opening, organizations and established businesses have joined up as long-term members, while entrepreneurs like graphic designers, photographers and web developers have also signed up for options that include daily or monthly memberships.

Co-working spaces give people the opportunity to connect with resources and relationships that can help build their business, said Lee.

Members get some perks as well, including access to communal areas, bikes, coffee, tea and even beer on tap, the last of which Lee describes as "definitely a popular item."

First-time visitors are amazed when they come into the space, which seems something different from the norm for the city, he said.

"Everybody that comes into the space is inspired and excited to be here."

With files from Adam Hunter