Regina Co-op refinery workers vote overwhelmingly to strike if necessary

Workers at the Co-op refinery in Regina have voted 97.3 per cent in favour of striking, if necessary.

Mediation ended on Nov. 12 without an agreement between members of Unifor Local 594 and Co-op.

"We are pleased but not surprised," said Kevin Bittman, president of Unifor Local 594 in a news release.

"Our members are justifiably frustrated. Morale is low. Nobody enjoys going to the job they love when Co-op continues to show such pettiness and contempt for their expertise and value."

According to the release, the bargaining team is considering next steps.

The main sticking point in negotiaitions has been pensions.

"The union is willing to make changes to pension liabilities but will not budge on pension security for every worker. At this time when Co-op is raking in billions in profit, anything less is an unnecessary concession," said Scott Doherty, lead Unifor negotiator, in the release.