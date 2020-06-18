Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor reach tentative deal

The Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina and Unifor 594 have reached a tentative deal, potentially ending a six-months long labour dispute.

The CRC said the deal includes the monetary aspects of the CRC's previous offer and a return-to-work agreement.

"The labour disruption has been a difficult process for everyone involved, but we are hopeful that the membership will ratify the deal, and our employees will return to work soon. We want to thank our community for their patience and support throughout this process," said Gil Le Dressay, vice president of refinery operations, in a statement.

Unifor said details about the deal will not be released until members of Unifor 594 hold a ratification vote. The union said it worked in negotiations to ensure the return-to-work aspect of the agreement protected members from any retribution from Federated Co-operatives Limited.

"Unifor members took a stand against this aggression, and Co-op locked them out in the cold. In this fight, we showed that Canada's workers are united and will fight to defend good jobs, even when governments and police services choose to side with the rich," Jerry Dias said in a statement.

Dias has been critical of the Regina Police Service and Premier Scott Moe during the dispute.

"I am so proud of the solidarity, strength and courage of our membership," Kevin Bittman, president of Unifor 594, said in a statement.

"They never wavered throughout this nasty dispute, and we will always be grateful for the support we received from our Unifor family and the entire labour movement."