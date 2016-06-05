Leak at Co-op Refinery on May 22 discharged 60K litres of oily liquid, says Water Security Agency

A leak at the Co-op Refinery Complex on May 22 discharged about 60,000 litres of oily liquid into the City of Regina's sewage collection system, an email from the Water Security Agency confirms.

University of Regina associate professor Sean Tucker is an occupational health and safety researcher who has been following developments at the refinery closely since the start of the lockout in December 2019.

The Water Security Agency confirmed in an email to Tucker that "about 60,000L" of oily liquid was discharged from the refinery's wastewater storage pond into the city's sewage collection system.

The email says most of the hydrocarbons were isolated in the lagoons at the city's sewage treatment facility and that low levels of hydrocarbons were detected in the wastewater treatment plant's effluent and in Wascana Creek, which dissipated quickly.

When the leak was initially disclosed on May 30, the amount of sludge that spilled was not provided.

Brad DeLorey, CRC director of communications and public affairs, said Wednesday night that he had not yet been able to confirm the 60,000 litre amount internally or with the Water Security Agency.

"I don't know how the Water Security Agency came up with that number," he said. "I do know there was no environmental impact to the water or humans."

He said an amount wasn't initially provided because it's an ongoing investigation and it's difficult to estimate how much sludge was released.

The CRC previously said the leak was due to "strong and sustained winds."

DeLorey said CRC has lowered the ponds to mitigate higher winds and that other changes to the system and processes are being made.

Sean Tucker said he would like to see more transparency from the CRC. He said the refinery would benefit from a community liaison committee that meets quarterly to discuss public health matters.

"Other cities have this; we could have it as well," he said. "The current model is broken. Residents require more transparency."