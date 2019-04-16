CNIB warning physical distancing not always possible for the blind and partially sighted

Jessica Bonish is legally blind. When going for walks in Regina, she'll use a cane to watch for uneven sidewalks or details she may miss.

However, in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, Bonish is hitting a block when it comes to physical distancing. People are advised to keep six feet apart, and that often leaves it to Bonish to make the six feet of space to avoid other people in front of her.

"I'm often the one moving to the street even when I don't use my white cane. I find I'm the one trying to keep that distance," Bonish said.

Saskatchewan has a slightly smaller increase of COVID-19 cases lately with seven new cases and twelve new recoveries.

Bonish said when the coronavirus pandemic started, people were physical distancing and she was impressed. In the past few weeks, people seem to not be making the same allowances as before.

"I think maybe in general people are just becoming complacent," Bonish said. "And they think it's all overblown — that might play into it."

Bonish isn't alone in her experience. The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is reminding people that physical distancing isn't always possible for people who are blind or partially sighted when on walks or doing basic tasks like grocery shopping.

Ashley Nemeth is the program lead, community engagement and advocacy at CNIB. She's been working from home and adjusting since the pandemic started. One big change is grocery shopping, she said.

"It could be challenging because, for example, I see with my hands," she said. "In order for me to know what things are — I need to use my hands and touch everything. So it's been a challenge."

Nemeth said it comes down to education — People need to be educated that someone who is blind or partially sighted may need guides when they're at the grocery store at times and may need assistance within six feet.

Ashley Nemeth walks on a Regina street with her former guide dog, Rick. (Ashley Nemeth)

"There needs to be an understanding that they're doing the best that they can in the situation, but social distancing isn't always possible in every single situation."

Nemeth said people are experiencing discrimination or being confronted by others because there is a lot of fear and anxiety around the pandemic. Nemeth said it's important to consider what people with disabilities are going through.

Ashley Nemeth is now working to build up her confidence with a cane.

"The best thing for people to do is to just have some understanding and compassion and kindness towards people who are out and about," Nemeth said. "They don't know what anybody's situation is."

When people are walking out and see someone with a guide dog or cane, Nemeth recommends announcing that they are approaching or giving distance to the person.

Bonish hopes moving forward people make allowances and move onto the street to give space to people using canes, people using wheelchairs, parents with a stroller or people who look able-bodied but really are not.

Bonish said she hopes people also understand the gravity of the situation in the future and give space.

"The more we can physically distance — as much as it may be difficult and sacrifice right now — in the long term it's going to mean we get back to whatever our new normal will be a lot quicker."