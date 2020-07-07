'We can and want to work': CNIB Sask. employment camp aims to help youth looking for 1st jobs

A new camp is teaching youth with sight loss how to find their first job and develop skills that will make them more employable.

The Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind is hosting a virtual youth employment skills camp throughout the week.

Kaitlynn Lenius, 15, said the beginning of the CNIB camp was "pretty awesome," and included a focus on setting attainable goals and learning how to advocate for herself.

"There is a lot of stigma on people who are blind and partially sighted in the workplace and what we are capable of, despite the fact we can and want to work," said Lenius, who is legally blind.

Christall Beaudry is the executive director of CNIB Saskatchewan. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Christall Beaudry, CNIB Saskatchewan's executive director, said the camp is meant to help smash barriers to employment young people may have.

"Statistically, we know that only 28 per cent of people who have sight loss are full-time employees," Beaudry said. "The unemployment rate is around 73 per cent, and we really want to make sure that our youth are set up for success."

As well, young people participating in the camp are learning how to make themselves employable by volunteering, interning or furthering their education.

They're also learning about accommodations that can help them on the job. Beaudry says partially sighted people usually need only minimal accommodations at work.

"Sometimes it's just small, [like] changing lighting — whether that's increasing lighting with a desk lamp or turning off some lights, depending on their vision," Beaudry said.

"[It] could be things like magnification on a screen or it could be things like VoiceOver — a software package."

Beaudry said it's important to have conversations with employers about the work partially sighted people can do. They may just do it a bit differently than others, she said.

Lenius, who is legally blind, says she hopes to find an entry-level job. (Matt Howard/CBC)

"Kaitlynn is a great example. She's a strong Braille user but she's also a heavy technology user, and technology plays a part in all of our lives today."

Lenius said her resumé highlights the fact that she can work through situations with her vision impairment and advocate for herself in the workplace.

She said she hopes to finish the camp with "the confidence to apply for a job and the skills that I may require."

Since she's looking for her first job, Lenius said she hopes to apply for entry-level jobs like dishwashing or stocking shelves at a retail store.

We have this great untapped workforce of individuals who are blind and partially sighted that are eager to get out there and work. - Christall Beaudry

"I'd like employers to know that people who are blind and partially sighted are just like everyone else — we can and want to work," Lenius said. "Take the chance. You won't regret it."

Beaudry said though the job market is tough right now, CNIB is keeping young people's spirits up by encouraging them to volunteer as a way to meet potential employers.

"We have this great untapped workforce of individuals who are blind and partially sighted that are eager to get out there and work, like Kaitlynn," Beaudry said.

Beaudry said employers who are looking for employees can contact CNIB Saskatchewan for help.

"We're happy to work with you to figure out what accommodations are required and what skills the individual needs to be successful in the job," she said.