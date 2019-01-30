CNIB building demolition resumes in Wascana Park

The City of Regina has issued a permit to the Brandt company for the demolition of the CNIB building.

Brandt began to tear down the building last week, but the city issued a stop-work order halting the demolition because the company hadn't obtained the proper permit.

Brandt vice president of development Brent Sjoberg said the company found out about the mistake the morning after the demolition began.

"I think there was just a technical misunderstanding on our part here in terms of, you know, having the need to submit some additional information to the city around the demolition," said Sjoberg last week.

Sjoberg, who used to be Regina's deputy city manager, said Brandt had been working closely with the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), the provincial agency responsible for Wascana Park.

He said it was Brandt's understanding that it had met all the requirements. The PCC said it had informed the company about its obligations to get all necessary permissions from the city.

The city said last week that a commercial demolition permit is typically approved within 10 days.

Brandt's development at 2550 Broad Street is said to be available in 2020. (Colliers International)

A handful of protesters held signs outside the CNIB building on Wednesday at noon.

The signs read "Brandt Stay Away From Our Park," and "Wascana Park Your Legacy Own It."

Members of the 'No Business in the Park' group hold signs outside the CNIB building. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Project has not received final approval

The PCC said Brandt sumbitted detailed design plans on Jan. 4 and they are now being reviewed by the Architectural Advisory Committee.

The PCC board must then give final approval, which hasn't happened yet.

In the 2017-18 budget, the province announced governance changes to Wascana Park, which put the PCC in charge.

The Provincial Capital Commission Act established a new board structure wherein the province holds three of five seats, allowing it to dictate board decisions.

On budget day in Mar. 2017, then finance minister Kevin Doherty recalled his time as minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

"It is incredibly difficult to get things done," he said.

Doherty alluded to disagreements between the three partners — the provincial government, the City of Regina and the University of Regina — about what goes on in the park. Each partner owns specific lands within the park, which has created "long-standing difficulties in resolving" who pays for what and the development of the park. Doherty noted some land is leased to a farmer.

Brandt plans to build a four-storey building with 77,500 square-feet, more than four times the old CNIB building.

Brandt has advertised to prospective tenants. The CNIB and MS Society are the only confirmed tenants so far.