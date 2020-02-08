City and provincial politicians seek public consultation for CNIB/Brandt building in Wascana Park

The future of a building in Wascana Park was the focus of meetings at the city and provincial level on Wednesday, with concerns over the public consultation process being a common theme.

During Wednesday's city council meeting, a pair of Regina councillors filed a notice of motion asking for a "detailed public consultation plan" for the proposed CNIB/Brandt building in Wascana Park.

In December, the provincial auditor found the Provincial Capital Commission, which runs Wascana Centre, had failed to document how the CNIB/Brandt project conforms to park rules. She also indicated the PCC's public consultation process was inadequate.

Earlier this month, the PCC said the proposed building can once again start moving through the approval process. The PCC also did not require public consultation on the proposed tenants in the building.

The motion put forward by Regina councillors Bob Hawkins and Andrew Stevens asks council to recommend the PCC publish a "detailed public consultation plan." It also calls for a public consultation process for the complete building, including both the CNIB portion and the all other portions of the building, in a "timely fashion."

The councillors want the PCC Board to be able to review the consultation results as part of its decision-making process.

The PCC is controlled by a five-person board with a majority of members appointed by the province.

On Thursday, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said the PCC should follow the auditor's recommendations.

"I think that's an obligation for the capital commission to ensure that the proper consultation takes place given what the auditor has said about how the approval process has been unfolding for the last several years."

Council is set to discuss the motion next month.

In a recent interview, CNIB executive director Christall Beaudry said the organization won't be holding any public consultations about the project because "consultation was completed" years ago.

The PCC has not required CNIB/Brandt to hold public consultation, but did require "public communications and engagement" about the "benefits of the project."

NDP motion to 'restart' process rejected

On Wednesday afternoon, the provincial NDP raised the issue of consultations during the provincial government's Public Accounts Committee meeting, which focused on the auditor's report.

PCC CEO Monique Goffinet Miller and PCC Board Chair Greg Miller were made available to answer questions from the eight committee members​​​​ — six Saskatchewan Party MLAs and two NDP MLAs. The NDP MLAs were the only members to pose questions to the PCC representatives.

"The Auditor made very clear that the process hasn't been followed for this project, and meaningful public consultations are needed before it should go ahead," said NDP MLA and committee member Vicki Mowat in a statement.

The NDP members on the committee recommended, "that the Public Accounts Committee recommends the Government of Saskatchewan reject the proposed Brandt building in Wascana Park and restart the process from the beginning."

Saskatchewan Party MLA Dan D'Autremont was among the government members who voted against the NDP-led motion. He called the characterization that the building was Brandt's a "misconception."

"There is a proposal from the CNIB so I don't know how you could restart the Brandt building when there is no proposal from Brandt for a building. I would submit that this motion is out-of-order," said D'Autremont.

The motion went ahead to a vote and was defeated 6-2 along party lines.

The provincial government owns the land the CNIB project would be built on. CNIB has the lease and has partnered with Brandt Developments on the project.

The four-storey 77,000-square-foot building proposed to replace the former CNIB headquarters in Regina's Wascana Park was halted last March following criticism that Brandt was planning to rent to tenants that appeared to be disallowed under the park's rules.

Those rules say all development must be consistent with the five pillars outlined in the park's master plan, which are education, culture, environment, recreation and the seat of government.

CNIB recently launched a website to share news of the project - CNIBinthepark.ca.