Brandt/CNIB project in Wascana suspended pending provincial auditor's review

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) Board has decided to halt the CNIB/Brandt project in Wascana Park until a provincial auditor's report has been completed.

That decision was made at the March 7 meeting, according to a letter sent by PCC board chair Michael Carr to Christall Beaudry, executive director of CNIB.

"The Board is taking a cautious approach and wants to ensure the Office of the Provincial Auditor is able to conduct its review with no further action being taken until the audit is finalized," the letter said.

The auditor's report in not specifically targeted at the Brandt/CNIB project. The annual report look at various issues facing the provincial government.

The PCC said it will "review" the report and any recommendations made.

The auditor's report is scheduled to be released in December 2019.

'A sweetheart deal'

Provincial legislation and the park's master plan prohibit commercial development in Wascana, but the Brandt building concept was approved, in part, because it was deemed philanthropic.

Brandt offered to donate 4,000 square feet of office space to CNIB, provided Brandt was allowed to build a 77,000 square foot building on this site. The rest of the space, in excess of 70,000 square feet, will be leased out by Brandt at market rates.

Last month CBC's iTeam learned the province is charging $1 a year for the 2.52 acres of Wascana Park land the building would stand on.

The opposition NDP called last week for the project to be halted. NDP leader Ryan Meili said it was "a sweetheart deal" for Brandt and that the company could generate $2.2 million a year leasing out space in the building.

Meili referenced several controversial aspects of the development process, including the provincial government changing the laws around who governs development in the park and the removal of architects who had called Brandt's proposal inappropriate under the park's mandate.

Minister of Central Services Ken Cheveldayoff disagreed with Meili's statements at the time, saying "all the processes have been followed."

"I think this is process that has followed all the rules," Cheveldayoff said.