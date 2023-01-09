CN says pedestrians climbing across train extended traffic jams in Regina Friday

Canadian National (CN) Railway is apologizing after one of its trains stopped in the middle of Regina Friday evening, blocking traffic through much of the city for more than an hour.

The train was leaving the city when it had to stop for "operational reasons," a CN spokesperson told CBC News in an email. But then pedestrians started disregarding the safety arms barring traffic from the train tracks and climbing through the cars to continue on their way, the spokesperson said.

The rail company needed to ensure nobody was on the train or tracks before it could move again, which extended the delay, they said.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused," they said.

The train blocked much of the city, including two of the major thoroughfares: Albert and Broad streets.

CBC News asked CN how long the train was parked Friday evening, but it did not immediately respond.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. CST, the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a request to help the CN police with people walking across the train, an RPS spokesperson told CBC News.

RPS sent a cruiser to Albert Street and First Avenue and officers cleared the tracks of pedestrians, the spokesperson said, but then other reports of more pedestrians at other railway crossings came in.

The train finally moved around 6:30 p.m. CST, once CN could confirm that all crossings through Regina were clear and the train could move on safely, the spokesperson said.

RPS acknowledged the delay likely caused "tremendous frustration" Friday evening, but said on other hand that it prevented people from potentially being killed because of their own impatience.

For years, residents have endured traffic jams as a result of the train tracks that run through the city — including an instance in 2018 when a train was stopped for an hour-and-a-half in the Eastview area.

The city started looking at the issue decades ago, but former mayor Michael Fougere renewed the effort in 2018, proposing the city consider relocating the Ring Road train tracks.

A feasibility study was completed in 2019 and city council eventually voted to move the tracks.

Last April, the city hired Stantec Consulting Ltd. to explore the preliminary design and cost of relocating the rail lines crossing Ring Road, according to a city news release.

A recommendation report is expected to be delivered to council some time this year, the release says.