Thousands without power as Sask. wildfire still days away from being controlled

Dry conditions and strong winds on Tuesday added fuel to the large Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert, Sask.

The city, which is about 135 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, said the flames had forced the evacuation of at least 50 homes by late Tuesday afternoon.

An immediate evacuation order was also issued Wednesday by the nearby Rural Municipality of Garden River for the Berg subdivision. A news release says the wildfire is an immediate threat and residents "must start evacuation immediately."

Residents that can get out on their own are instructed to use Highway 2 South and proceed to the Margo Fournier Centre in Prince Albert.

The location of the wildfires burning near Prince Albert, Sask. (CBC News)

The fire had grown to about 40 square kilometres and was moving away from the northern edge of Prince Albert Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said an expected temperature drop later this week could make a significant difference, but that getting the fire under control was days away.

Some homes spared

While the fire moves northeast and threatens properties on the eastern edge of the fire, some homes closer to Prince Albert appear to have escaped relatively unscathed.

"The fire seems to have missed our place and that of our immediate neighbours," said Harold Fisher, who has a farm along Cloverdale Road northeast of Prince Albert.

He said it was tense watching the smoke creep nearer to his land, but fire crews were able to create a boundary around properties in that area.

"Just before dark water bombers came over and dumped 20 loads of water kind of in a strip along behind our properties."

Fisher said he was able to quickly check on his property and found the power was back on.

Harold Fisher says his home and the homes of his neighbours appear to have been spared despite the fire edging up to their properties. (Submitted by Harold Fisher)

Saskatchewan RCMP say Highway 55 is still closed from Meath Park to Prince Albert in both directions.

RCMP warn the public to avoid all major grid roads between Highways 55 and 355, as they are closed and being used by emergency agencies to transport firefighting equipment and water. Motorists are asked to use the alternate route of Highway 355 West at Meath Park and Highway 2 South.

Residents of the Cecil Ferry area can use the Ferry to evacuate the area and access Prince Albert.

The road closures are expected to last until at least Wednesday evening.

About 9,000 without power

SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said about 9,000 customers have lost power, stretching from just north of Prince Albert up to La Ronge, which is about 215 kilometres further north.

The rural Montreal Lake Cree Nation, located 103 kilometres north of Prince Albert, currently has no power and therefore no access to gas, water or fresh food.

In Air Ronge, approximately 235 kilometres north of Prince Albert, cars waited in long lines all day to get gas. Local resident Tom Roberts said the pumps were running on a generator.

The estimated repair time for most of the affected customers is up to three days, with the time dependent on how many structures were destroyed and the condition of the wires.

"Currently, SaskPower is aware of 15 structures that will need replacement, and it is likely that more will be damaged, as the fire remains uncontained," the utility company said.

Several fire departments are working on the fire. The province has also sent three water bombers, a helicopter, spotter plane and more firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not known.