Closing arguments presented at Gerald McDormand manslaughter trial

Crown and defence lawyers delivered their closing arguments Monday in the manslaughter trial of Gerald McDormand, who is accused in the stabbing death of Regina man Blaine Katz two years ago.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker argued McDormand should be found guilty even though he wasn't the one who fatally stabbed the 39-year old man.

At the judge-alone trial at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench, Breker suggested there is enough evidence to find McDormand guilty as a participant of the assault, or as a party to the crime.

"If you hire a hit man to commit an assault... you are not saved by the fact that you didn't throw any punches," Breker said.

"He caused this event. He set this trap."

Breker argued that Katz wouldn't have died had it not been for McDormand's plan.

However, defence lawyer Jeff Deagle disagreed with the Crown's narrative in his closing arguments.

"That's the story he's weaved and wants you to believe," he said to the judge, before touching on the dangers of circumstantial evidence and jumping to conclusions.

Steven St. Pierre previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and took responsibility for stabbing Katz at an apartment in August 2017.

McDormand planned attack: Crown

The Crown alleged that McDormand recruited St. Pierre — who reportedly had never met Katz — as muscle for an ambush. The motive for the surprise attack was allegedly due to a disagreement over bad drugs or a drug debt.

Breker suggested McDormand intended to assault Katz that night. He went through witness testimony, surveillance footage and McDormand's statement to police in order to paint a picture of the ambush.

According to the Crown, McDormand brought St. Pierre to a Regina apartment where he knew Katz would be. Then, he said the two men made sure the apartment was clear before hiding and waiting for Katz.

Once Katz arrived, the Crown suggested that a fast but fatal and violent beating ensued. In a statement to police, McDormand denied his participation, but Breker wondered how he was not involved if his pants and shoes were covered in blood.

He noted that McDormand fled the apartment with St.Pierre and later ditched blood-covered clothing over the fence by the Sunrise Motel where the men were staying.

Case lacks solid evidence: defence

Defence attorney Deagle said the Crown's case lacks solid evidence and suggested that what did exist did not line up with the Crown's version of events.

He suggested the blood found on the pants that allegedly belonged to McDormand was a minor amount at best and could have been transferred from St. Pierre as the man brushed past him in the narrow stairwell.

Furthermore, he also suggested the injuries noted on Katz's body post-mortem by the forensic pathologist indicated that he was only beaten by one person, which showed his client did not actually participate in the beating.

He pointed out that there was no blood on McDormand's shirt, nor was there blood on the seat of the rental vehicle McDormand was said to have occupied after the assault.

At one point, Deagle also suggested that the Crown was wrong when it said McDormand was the mastermind behind the ambush, suggesting it was actually the escort Katz was supposed to meet that night who orchestrated it.

Justice Meghan McCreary reserved her decision until October 2.