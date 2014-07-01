What's open on Canada Day in Regina and Saskatoon

It's Canada Day, which means many people have the day off — and many of our cities' usual services are closed.

That can cause some headaches for people who were hoping to get some chores done. On the bright side, you don't have to pay for parking at city meters in either city.

Here's a rundown of what you can expect in the Queen City and the Paris of the Prairies.

City of Regina

Civic offices are closed, including the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina and the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries office (though the gates will still be open 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.).

The outdoor pools, including the Wascana Pool, are open regular hours, while the hours are limited at the North West Leisure Centre (open 12-6 p.m.) and the Lawson Aquatic Centre (open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.). The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre and the Fieldhouse are closed for annual maintenance.

Regina Transit is running on Sunday routes and schedules, and the information centre and RideLine are closed. The Paratransit service is operating on its holiday schedule.

Garbage collection and recycling will be picked up as usual, and the landfill has regular hours, open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

City of Saskatoon

All administrative offices are closed, as are the Saskatoon Public Library branches.

If you're looking for something to do on your day off, you're in luck, because golf courses, the Forestry Farm, Kinsmen Park and the Remai Modern all have regular hours.

But if you were planning on going to a civic centre, you might want to check first: the Cosmo Civic Centre and the Terry Fox Track in the SaskTel Sports Centre are closed; Harry Bailey, Lakewood, Lawson, and Shaw centres have limited hours and fitness classes are cancelled at some locations. The Saskatoon Field House is still closed for facility maintenance.

Buses are operating on holiday hours and if you need help figuring out the system, the transit customer service centre phone lines will be open, though the office will be closed. If your vehicle is in the municipal impound lot, you'll be glad the buses are running because vehicles won't be released to the public.

Garbage, recycling, and organics pickups are taking place as usual; the Saskatoon landfill has regular hours, and the compost depots are open.