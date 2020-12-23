Clipper system bringing 'severe' wind, snow to southern Saskatchewan
Strong to severe winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday along with freezing rain, snow
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Saskatchewan that remains in effect until late Thursday.
The agency said a clipper system is bringing strong to severe winds Wednesday and Thursday, along with a mix of wintry precipitation and blowing slow.
The system will cross into Saskatchewan on Wednesday resulting in widespread strong winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 across the southern half of the province, Environment Canada said.
Strong winds will begin in the province's southwest on Wednesday morning, with localized severe gusts reaching 100 km/h in the afternoon or evening.
Environment Canada is unclear on the exact timing and location of the severe winds due to the changing nature of the system.
Scattered rain showers, freezing rain and snow will also accompany the system.
Isolated snow squalls and banding could see local snowfall reaching five to 10 centimetres.
"With the strong winds ongoing across the south, visibility will be reduced at times due to snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said in its weather statement.
The winds and lingering snow will taper off late Thursday as the system departs the prairies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.