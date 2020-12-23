Clipper system bringing 'severe' wind, snow to southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Saskatchewan that remains in effect until late Thursday.

The agency said a clipper system is bringing strong to severe winds Wednesday and Thursday, along with a mix of wintry precipitation and blowing slow.

The system will cross into Saskatchewan on Wednesday resulting in widespread strong winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 across the southern half of the province, Environment Canada said.

Strong winds will begin in the province's southwest on Wednesday morning, with localized severe gusts reaching 100 km/h in the afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada is unclear on the exact timing and location of the severe winds due to the changing nature of the system.

Scattered rain showers, freezing rain and snow will also accompany the system.

Isolated snow squalls and banding could see local snowfall reaching five to 10 centimetres.

"With the strong winds ongoing across the south, visibility will be reduced at times due to snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada said in its weather statement.

The winds and lingering snow will taper off late Thursday as the system departs the prairies.