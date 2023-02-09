2nd clinical trials for promising Alzheimer's drug to take place at U of Sask.

University of Saskatchewan researchers are helping develop a novel Alzheimer's disease therapy that has been shown in early trials to significantly slow the progression of the fatal cognitive disease.

The team is now preparing to apply for a second phase of clinical trials to advance the development of NeuroEPO —a drug that is a recombinant form of the naturally produced erythropoietin protein that prevents neuron cell death, and promotes the growth and communication of neurons in the brain.

If approved by Health Canada, clinical trials would take place at the University of Saskatchewan.

"[It's exciting] to be involved with bringing forward a clinical trial where we can offer this therapeutic [drug] early to the people of Saskatchewan," Dr. Ron Geyer, one of the University of Saskatchewan college of medicine professors leading the project, said.

LISTEN | U of S to host clinical trial for new Alzheimer's treatment: The Afternoon Edition - Sask 11:20 U of S to host clinical trial for new Alzheimer's treatment. A new version of an existing drug and new testing procedures to determine Alzheimer's disease are being introduced in an upcoming clinical trial at the University of Saskatchewan. The first phase of the trial showed promising results. Dr. Ron Geyer is one of the members of the team from the U of S. He talked with Garth Materie about the drug, the clinical trial, and the glimmer of hope it's offering to treat this incurable disease.

The first phase of clinical trials showed promising results for people with early on-set Alzheimer's disease.

Geyer said 82 per cent of patients stabilized their cognitive functions within the first year of taking the drug, while 54 per cent increased their cognitive functions.

"This is one of the most exciting studies that I've been involved, with because of the efficacy and [because] there is no cure for Alzheimer's," Geyer said on CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition. "Everything out there today is just suppressing the symptoms."

Geyer hopes the second phase can start in the spring or early summer.

There are about 20,000 people in Saskatchewan currently living with dementia— about 65 per cent of them have Alzheimer's disease.

The clinical trials aim to include 100 Alzheimer's patients from Saskatoon City Hospital's geriatric evaluation and management program and the University of Saskatchewan's rural and remote memory clinic.

'It provides hope': Alzheimer Society of Sask. CEO

The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan will help recruit patients for the clinical trials.

Joanne Bracken, the organization's CEO, said there will be strong interest.

"There hasn't been a new drug on the market for over 16 years," Bracken says.

"When people who are affected by dementia start to hear that there are possibilities that there could be a treatment for them and something that would actually change the trajectory of disease, that inspires them.

"It provides hope."

Joanne Bracken is the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan's CEO. (Submitted by the Alzheimer's Society of Saskatchewan)

Bracken said many Alzheimer's patients want to participate in research so future generations don't have to go through the same suffering they have.

"They don't want their children to get this disease and they certainly don't want to get their grandchildren to get it," Bracken said.

"Hopefully one day we'll have people who are surviving Alzheimer's disease, and I really believe through research that could happen."

2nd phase of clinical trials will feature new medical methods

The second phase of clinical trials will feature a new way of administering the drug.

NeuroEPO will be administered through the nasal cavity. This allows the drug to reach it's target in the brain within minutes and avoids the potential for side affects in other organs.

The team will also be bringing in a method of detecting Alzheimer's in the brain that has previously not been available in Saskatchewan. Positron emission tomography imaging allows researchers to see beta amyloid plaques— a hallmark of Alzheimer's in the brain.

"When you combine these with the traditional cognitive tests that clinicians use to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, this combination allows a better diagnostic clarity," Geyer said.

"It allows them to develop interventions earlier on in the disease cycle and ultimately reduce hospitalization time."