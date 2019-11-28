Sask. climbing group 1st Canadian team to summit 6,000-metre Himalayan peak

A Saskatchewan climbing team is home after a month-long expedition which made them the first all-Canadian group to reach the summit of a 6,000-metre peak in Nepal.

Sabrina Heywood, who grew up in Rouleau, Sask., completed the climb of Nirekha Peak, in the Himalaya mountain range, earlier this month with a team of climbers. According to a list of registered climbers, they were the first all-Canadian team to make the climb.

"It was not something I was expecting," said Heywood. "At the end of the day it feels like I did fun stuff with my friends and I got this kind of fun little reward out of it at the end."

Heywood only began rock climbing about two years ago, when the Regina Climbing Centre opened. She also joined the Alpine Club of Canada's Saskatchewan division and practised in the Rockies.

When her friend Bryce Schroers, who is also a climber, told her about a trip he was planning to the Himalayas, she immediately signed up.

Heywood says her team leader, Mark Rosin, also surprised her mid-climb by telling her she is the first Canadian woman to summit Nirekha.

Sabrina Heywood, who grew up in Rouleau, Sask., was the first Canadian woman to climb Nirekha. (Submitted by Bryce Schroers)

Only about 70 permits to climb Nirekha have ever been issued.

The month-long trip involved about four hours of climbing every day. Much of it was done in the middle of the night, when everything is frozen solid and falling rocks and ice are less likely.

Heywood said her feet and hands felt frozen as they climbed higher, and the altitude made it difficult to breathe.

"At least it was gradual, so as we got higher, we could just breathe less well," said Heywood. "So it kind of felt like, 'oh, this is my new normal.' But definitely as we got higher, breathing was hard.

"It was just kind of like one foot in front of the other, one day at a time."

The team did most of their climbing at night, when everything is frozen solid and falling rocks and ice are less likely. They started heading for the peak at midnight. (Submitted by Bryce Schroers)

In mid-November, they made it to Everest base camp, which is more than 5,000 metres high.

"The landscapes are just, like, giant mountains and yaks," said teammate Chris Tunison. "It's just incredible."

After pushing past camp, Tunison became severely ill with acute mountain sickness and high-altitude pulmonary edema (fluid accumulation in the lungs), and he turned back with Rosin.

On Nov. 17 Heywood, Schroers, and their friend and team doctor, Kobis Stassen, made it to the summit — an elevation of about 6,000 metres.

In mid-November, the group made it to Everest base camp, which is more than 5,000 metres high. From left to right: Chris Tunison, Mark Rosin, Sabrina Heywood, Bryce Schroers and Kobis Stassen. (Submitted by Bryce Schroers)

"We got to the top and I was like, 'OK, we're here, let's go down — I'm freezing and it's hard to breathe,'" said Heywood, laughing.

Then she took in the view. They could see four other peaks, including Mount Everest.

"The guides we were with were quite excited too, so that made me have a moment," Heywood said.

"We're here. We did this. And then we took pictures and got excited. I did a little dance … 'cause I do. Jumped around and screamed a little bit without being able to breathe."

The month-long trip involved about four hours of climbing every day. (Submitted by Bryce Schroers)

Schroers brought his camera and documented much of the trip.

"I've been interested in photography for years," he said. "It was fun catching the shots of people not paying attention and just enjoying themselves, and having fun and being silly."

The group posted updates, along with photos and videos, to a Facebook page during the trip. They also had GPS on, so friends and family could track their progress.

From the summit, they could see four other Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, centre. (Submitted by Bryce Schroers)

After a long and exhausting month away, they are all home to rest up — in a province famous for being flat.

Tunison said he isn't planning another trip yet, but said even though he got sick this time, that wouldn't stop him from climbing that high again.

"It's a little early to say but … I do feel like I've left a few things undone over there," he said.