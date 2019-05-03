Solar proponents join forces with child activists in Regina for Global Climate Strike

Members of the solar power industry and their families will be joining schoolchildren from across the province on Friday as part of the Global Climate Strike.

It's expected hundreds are coming out for "Fridays For Future," part of a global initiative to increase awareness of climate change. Earlier in the day in Montreal, well-known youth activist Great Thunberg spoke at a rally in Montreal as part of mass demonstrations across the world.

Activist Greta Thunberg joins thousands in the streets of Montreal for the latest Global Climate Strike. 0:00

There are a whole day of events planned in Regina, starting with a march that will close down traffic on Albert Street from 20th Avenue to College Avenue from 9:30 a.m. CST until noon.

People will be marching between the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

The solar power sector has joined forces with young people with Fridays for Future Regina who have been holding climate rallies at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building since March.

The rally is partially in response to the premature provincial suspension of a popular solar panel program, known as the net metering program.

The premier's office has already told CBC that Scott Moe will not be at the event.

The day will wrap up with a Festival For Future and EcoScience Fair at the Artesian at 7 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon joins in

Saskatoon police say they expect about 25 bicycles to make their way from the Bike Doctor on Main Street, down Broadway Avenue toward City Hall on Friday around 11 a.m.

People can expect some traffic restrictions around that time.

The cyclists say the event is called Rolling Out For Climate Action.

The final destination for the bikes is a rally at City Hall that starts at noon and is expected to last three hours.

The event schedule says they will start off with a quick rally, then march to the provincial cabinet office and Federal Building to call on climate action on all levels before returning to City Hall.

The event will wrap up with speeches and music.