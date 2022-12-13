Dramatic video shows clerks thwarting armed robbery at Nipawin, Sask., convenience store

Staff at a convenience store in Nipawin, Sask., foiled an attempted robbery in dramatic fashion, after a man walked into the Esso Par-A-Mart with a loaded sawed-off shotgun last Thursday.

Three store clerks jumped the would-be robber, wrestled the gun away and held him down until RCMP arrived.

The incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, was caught on the store's security camera.

"I got a phone call right after it happened from the assistant manager explaining that there was an armed robbery," said store manager Brennan Jardine, who wasn't in the store at the time of the incident.

"The staff told me when he came in, he basically said, 'Everybody, don't move,'" Jardine said.

"But the good thing is they didn't listen to him. They took off in the back and then, as you can see, when he went around the corner, then ... they made the decision to kind of go after him," he said.

"They were able to get a hold of him, get the gun away from him and get physical control, and get him down."

The video appears to show staff jumping the assailant, using a chair to subdue him and then getting him to the ground.

A still from a surveillance video shows staff at an Esso station in Nipawin using a chair to subdue an alleged robber armed with a sawed-off shotgun. (Submitted by Brennan Jardine)

Jardine said police were called and arrived about 10 minutes later.

RCMP said a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The man appeared in Melfort provincial court on Monday.

"It all happened pretty quick and they did a good job, and the good thing, nobody got shot and nobody really got hurt too bad," Jardine said. "One of the staff members had some minor injuries and that was the extent of it."

Jardine said he would never tell staff to confront an armed person, but thinks he probably would have done the same thing as his staff.

"They got him in a position where they felt that they could physically, you know, get a hold of him and get the gun from him," he said. "There was a risk with that, but in the end it worked out in their favour."

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:09 Employees at Nipawin store take down armed robber Store manager Brennan Jardine joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about his employees thwarting an attempted robbery.

He said at one time he and his dad ran the Baldwin Hotel in Saskatoon, which had a rough reputation.

"I've had guns pulled on me and knives and different things."

Jardine said he has been told not to confront an armed robber, but instead to do as they say and let them take whatever they want.

"But the problem with that is when someone comes in, you don't know what kind of state of mind they're in and they still can shoot you," Jardine said.

'Unpredictable and dangerous' situations: RCMP

The RCMP recommend people who observe a crime try to find a safe location and try to call the police.

"While no one was injured and the suspect was arrested and charged in the Nipawin incident, these types of situations are often unpredictable and dangerous and can seriously impact the safety of anyone involved," an RCMP media relations manager wrote in a statement to the CBC.

RCMP officers responding to calls have safety equipment and are trained to de-escalate situations, to "ensure the safety of bystanders and to safely secure and arrest someone," the RCMP spokesperson wrote.

But Jardine said he'd like businesses to be allowed to have armed security on site.

"We should be able to have … trained professional people to be like an armed security person," he said.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they cannot speak to whether businesses should or should not hire trained professionals for security, because different business have different protocols and budgets for hiring security services based on their own needs.

In the meantime, Jardine said his business will review the security tape to see how they can beef up security.

"We'll use this as an opportunity to kind of debrief" and train on "what is the right thing to do?" he said.

"What did we do right? What could we have done differently? Use it as an opportunity to prepare in case something like this were to happen again."