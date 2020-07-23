Former GM facing charge after Clearwater River Dene First Nation defrauded of over $1M

The former general manager of a northern Saskatchewan First Nation has been charged with fraud, after RCMP say Clearwater River Dene First Nation lost more than $1 million.

La Loche RCMP received a report in 2014 alleging fraudulent activity by the general manager between 2008 and 2011, the police service said in a news release Wednesday.

Police from La Loche and Prince Albert conducted an investigation, which included multiple interviews and a forensic audit of the First Nation, the release said.

That audit revealed more than $1 million in losses to the First Nation, located just over 500 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, police said.

Jonny Cheecham, 61, has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

He will make his first court appearance in September.