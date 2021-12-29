Cleanup underway after train carrying potash derails near Craven, Sask., blocking Highway 20

Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning clearing the scene of a train derailment near Craven, Sask., about 30 kilometres northwest of Regina.

A CP Rail train carrying potash derailed Tuesday night just south of the village where the rails cross over Highway 20.

In a statement, CP Rail said there were no injuries and no public safety concerns.

Photos posted by the village and others on social media show railcars with severe damage.

In a Facebook post, the Village of Craven asked that people avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.

CP said it immediately dispatched crews and resources to the scene on Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, they were working to clean up the site of the derailment.

Members of the Lumsden Fire Department were also on scene on Tuesday.

Train derailment at Craven <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKHwy20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKHwy20</a> expected to be closed for some time. <a href="https://t.co/Pa5dEV3zjn">pic.twitter.com/Pa5dEV3zjn</a> —@LumsdenFire

Highway 20 in Craven remained blocked off as of Wednesday morning.

Officials with the village were directing travellers to or from Regina to use Highway 99 or Highway 6 as an alternate route.

The train derailed near the intersection of the CP tracks and Highway 20, just south of Craven. (Village of Craven)

There is no word on the cause of the derailment.

Craven has a population of about 210. The village is best known as the site for the annual Country Thunder music festival.