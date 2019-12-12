Chemical cleanup trailer reported stolen from along Highway 16 near Maidstone

RCMP are looking for an enclosed trailer stolen near Maidstone.

The trailer was stolen from a business along Highway 16 sometime before Dec. 5, according to a news release. RCMP say it was a white trailer with blue writing that said 'RESPONSE UNIT' on both sides.

RCMP say the trailer contained around $45,000 in equipment used to clean up chemical spills.

The stolen trailer also had ECRC written along the sides. ECRC is a private company owned by several of the major Canadian oil companies and provides marine oil spill response services, according to the company website. The company says it is certified by Transport Canada - Marine Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP.