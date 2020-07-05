Clean up continues in Assiniboia, Sask., following stormy weekend

Last weekend, three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan and storms hit throughout the province. One family's farm was hit hard by a tornado and the people of Assiniboia, Sask., are cleaning up after golf-ball sized hail piled up like a winter snowfall.

Bob Himbeault is the mayor of Assiniboia. He was out of town when the storm hit but continued to keep in touch with family and other residents during and after the storm.

"I talked to my young neighbour — she has a couple of young kids — and when that storm came in and they got down the basement she said it was the longest 20 minutes that they'd ever spent," Himbeault said.

The storm ripped leaves and branches off of trees, piled hail like snow, damaged homes, vehicles and more.

"Every building that had a north-facing side … They really got hit really bad," Himbeault said.

Large hail in Assiniboia reports about toonie size video by Donna Rapp <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/bJtO7YQI4k">pic.twitter.com/bJtO7YQI4k</a> —@HouckisPokise

Graeme Langman owns and operates Langman Contracting in the area. They were immediately called out to tornado damage in the area and have spent countless hours working on the hail-damaged homes.

He said there's been so many calls, it's been hard to keep up.

"The bulk of the repair will be done between now and Christmas time," Langman said. "There will still be claims, there still will be repairs to do until the end of June of 2022."

Langman's crews have been working — along with other contractors in the area — to get homes sealed before the next storm hits.

"The rain is not over," he said. "This moisture that's in the system right now and the heat, it is going to storm again. It's just a matter of time."

Himbeault said beyond the town, farms nearby had their crops hit by the storm. They are in rough shape, he said.

Residents are cleaning up their yards, bagging up the debris. The insurance adjusters will be coming to town soon and then the town will know the extent of the damage, Himbeault said.