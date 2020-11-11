Trench-digging project gives Clavet, Sask. students a glimpse into soldier's lives during war
"It made me think how dangerous for them it was," said Grade 11 student Aden Saysombath
Jonathan Nickel is giving his class at Clavet School a hands-on lesson about what soldiers endured during the First and Second World Wars.
The teacher and his Grade 11 history class in Clavet, Sask. — about 30 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon — spent the last couple of weeks in October digging a replica trench used by soldiers in the First and Second World Wars.
"Because of the pandemic we've been encouraged to do things different and get outside more," Nickel said.
"Doing things that are going to be really hands-on are going to help students consider what we're talking about."
Measuring nine metres long and about two metres deep, the trench was dug entirely by the students and Nickel. They used shovels, picks and axes to get the job done.
Aden Saysombath, one of Nickel's students, said the job was physically exhausting at times.
"I got pretty deep [and] I hit water and it started overflowing," Saysombath said. "I definitely was not prepared for it."
Saysombath said the project was personal for him as he often thought of his own relatives who fought in the world wars.
"It made me think how dangerous for them it was," he said. "People around my age digging that and living in there."
Nickel said a key part of the project was learning how resourceful soldiers were when they built the trenches, and he noticed his students picking up on that.
"They went and scavenged some rebar from the parking lot that was kind of scrap that had been left there," he said. "But they also picked up on, 'Wow, what would this have been like if we were actually under threat of death?'"
The trench has since been filled in by dirt and a deep layer of snow from the snow storm that hit the area over the weekend, but Nickel hopes education about war doesn't stop because the project is over.
"I said before we even started, 'I know you may not remember anything we do in class but if we go outside and we get our hands in the mud, you're going to hang onto this forever.'
"I thought that was a really good way of honouring those who've sacrificed themselves for Canada."
