Body of Claude Landry discovered by RCMP

RCMP say the body of a slain Kincaid man was found on Tuesday, in an "open area" southwest of Gravelbourg.

His body was transported to Regina for an autopsy on Wednesday.

Police said in a press release that they would be searching Moose Jaw's garbage dump for evidence in connection with the homicide.

Claude Landry, 48, was reported missing earlier this month, four days after he left his home with two people who said they had information about his family's missing dog.

Landry was last seen on July 12. His disappearance was considered suspicious.

Earlier this week, 74-year-old man Robert Arams was charged with first-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in connection with Landry's disappearance.

Two more people were charged in connection with the homicide.