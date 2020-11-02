Classes cancelled at Sask. Polythechnic from Nov. 2-4 after cybersecurity attack

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says it has been the victim of a cybersecurity attack and has cancelled classes — online, applied, or in-person — from Nov. 2-4, but there's no indication any personal information has been compromised.

A news release from the school said it's still assessing the extent of the attack with external experts and law enforcement.

"The institute is taking this matter very seriously and is working closely with industry experts to minimize the extent of the impact," the release said.

The school also said it's working with outside experts to restore its systems, starting with online learning resources.

Students and staff using personal devices can safely access limited services through direct web access, such as email, Zoom, Office 365 and video streaming. according to the school.