STF president says 'common ground' reached during meeting on teachers' contract

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Patrick Maze says talks with Education Minister Gord Wyant Tuesday morning were positive and the two sides plan on meeting again next week.

"We were able to find some common ground," Maze said. "I think everyone wants a solution that's in the best interest of students across Saskatchewan and we worked from that common goal."

Maze said the main topic of the morning's discussion was class composition, which is one of the issues that teachers have been pressing to have included in their contract negotiations.

While Maze said he couldn't go into detail about the talks, he did say the two sides have "started working toward meeting in the middle."

Wyant said Monday that class size and composition don't belong in the collective bargaining agreement.

"It is larger than that," he said. "We need to work with many more entities than just the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation."

He also said that in jurisdictions like B.C., where class size and composition have been in collective bargaining agreements, it has failed.

The province has formed a committee to examine classroom size and composition and has invited the STF to sit on the committee, but the federation has refused to participate. Maze says the STF feels the committee is "stacked" with government representatives.

Conciliation between the two groups took place in an attempt to move past the impasse, but the teachers' federation said the government wasn't willing to negotiate class complexity.

A report by a Saskatchewan conciliation board said that even though there has been no compromise, these are negotiable matters and the parties should still meet to discuss them.

Strong support for job action mandate

On Monday, the STF announced that teachers have voted in favour of taking job action if negotiations fall through. The STF said 90 per cent of members voted in support of sanctions, with a voter turnout of 96 per cent.

Job action could result in a full-scale strike. Other measures could include rotating strikes and cutting voluntary extracurricular activities such as coaching students on sports teams.

Maze said there would be 48 hours notice of any severe actions like a walkout.

The Regina Catholic School Division requested the Regina Catholic Teachers' Association give 72 hours notice of any job action.