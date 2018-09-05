Bankers invest time in kindergarten students

A group of kids are in Grade 1 this year, but in 2030 they will be graduating grade 12. When they do, some financial advisers will be as proud as their parents. A partnership is flourishing and expanding in the Battlefords these days -- between investment advisers at RBC Dominion Securities and some very young students. Rob Rongve is a financial advisor and one of the adults in the partnership. 9:57

They are in Grade 1 this year, but in 2030 the class at McKitrick Community School in North Battleford, Sask., is set to graduate high school. And when they do, a group of financial advisors will be just as proud as their parents.

A partnership between the young students and six investment advisors at RBC Dominion Securities in the city is flourishing and expanding, according to the school division.

Rob Rongve, who is a vice president with the firm, first met the class at a lunch for business leaders organized by the school division last September.

The students, then in kindergarten, were introduced and walked on stage in Grade 12-sized jerseys.

"So they're dragging on the ground and they're as proud as ever walking along," Rongve said. "Just really cute little kids that piqued our interest."

The children were read a book that day and Rongve asked if they would each get a copy to take home. He was told that was not in the budget, so he and his colleagues offered to buy each child a book to commemorate the occasion.

The class of 2030 with their first books, courtesy of the investment advisors who have taken the class under their wing in North Battleford, Sask. (McKitrick Community School )

Rongve figured there would be a one-time follow-up meeting to deliver the books and buy the children lunch. But as the advisors got to know the students, the visits continued — including a field trip to the bank, a get-together with Santa Claus and an end-of-year celebration and picnic.

"Usually we bring them pizza. They love pizza," Rongve said, but he and his associates have continued to bring the children books as well. Rongve noted the partnership is not about money or subsidizing the education system.

"These are just gift books. They're not text books," Rongve said. He said businesses that get involved can have a big impact at a low cost.

"These are the only books some of these kids have at home, so that's a benefit," he said. "So that they can read more and learn to read better."

The kindergarten students learn about money on a field trip to the bank, located in the RBC Dominion Securities building in North Battleford. (McKitrick Community School)

Tonya Lehman, Superintendent of Learning with the Living Sky School Division, said there are other benefits to the partnership as well.

"It's helped to start build some strong connections with our parents," Lehman said. ,For instance, attendance is up for meetings between parents and teachers of the class of 2030.

Lehman said making school a positive experience is a new concept to some of these families.

"They didn't always have — as parents — the most positive educational experience and maybe even just as part of our community not the most positive connections," she said.

She said the partnership is, "really bringing all of us together and seeing it as our work and our role to make sure that our youngest people in our community feel valued, feel accepted."

"They feel that sense of hope — that they have people around them everywhere really rooting for them," she added.

The program has been so successful that it is growing. The division has paired a local business with almost every kindergarten class in North Battleford this year. The partnerships are also moving outside the city to some rural communities.

"We just feel that support, that encouragement is critical," Lehman said. "As a community it really brings us together, because we know one another. Our worlds are starting to come together."

Students and their families read the latest book, at the end of school celebration in June, 2018. (McKitrick Community School)

Meanwhile Rongve and his colleagues have already met with the Grade 1 teacher who has the students this year. He said he plans to be there every year, from now until graduation day 2030.