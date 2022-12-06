Class-action lawsuit against Sask. school for the deaf certified 12 years after launch

After more than a decade, a class-action lawsuit against the now-closed R.J.D. Williams Provincial School for the Deaf in Saskatoon has been certified.

In 2009, more than 50 former students formally signed on to the suit, alleging they were physically, sexually and psychologically abused at the school between 1955 and 1991.

Last month, a Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench judge certified the class action with three plaintiffs — referred to only by initials — now listed on the court documents.

"A class proceeding would be a fair, efficient and manageable method of advancing the claim of the class members in a meaningful way and the relative advantages of a class action outweigh the other alternatives," said Saskatchewan Chief Justice Martel Popescul in the Nov. 9 decision.

Tony Merchant, the plaintiff's lead counsel on the case, said this certification is a long time coming for many of his clients.

With many students having lived at the school, often throughout holidays, Merchant said the institution had complete control over their lives, making it especially difficult for them to raise concern.

"The students really were the perfect victims in a sense. They couldn't pick up a telephone and complain to their families because they couldn't talk," he said in an interview with CBC News on Sunday.

"It was really hard for them."

Despite only a trio of plaintiffs listed on the current court documents, Merchant said his office has received hundreds of calls over the years from former students alleging abuse at the school — both at the hands of staff and other students — and he expects more people to come forward.

According to court documents, a revised litigation plan is to be served to the defendant — the Government of Saskatchewan, which ran the school — within 60 days of the certification for comment.

The compensation the complainants are seeking will be on an individual basis, Merchant noted. However, it's his hope the province will come forward with a proposal.

"It would be beneficial for [former students] to have the government recognize the wrong and put the hurt behind them, but the compensation is late in their lives in many instances," he said, adding it's possible some initial plaintiffs have died since the suit was filed.

In an email to CBC News Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the province has "no further comment at this time," as the matter remains before the courts.