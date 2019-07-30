Grease, oil and fat poured into Regina city drains can build up and compress into a material as hard as concrete, potentially leading to clogs and sewer backups, according to the city's manager of sewer and drainage operators.

Helene Henning-Hill held up a jar of hamburger fat with a thick layer of grease on top, to highlight materials residents should avoid pouring down their drains.

Helene Henning-Hill is the City of Regina’s manager of sewer and drainage operations. Holding up a jar of hamburger fat, she told reporters the City of Regina is cautioning residents against dumping oils or grease down the drain, as they can collect and cause blockages in the city's sewer lines. (CBC News)

"You can see that top layer," she said on Tuesday, as the city reminded people not to throw these items down the drain. "You can imagine if all the residents of Regina poured that down their drain, and their sink, you can imagine how clogged it would become. And it does. It sets up and it sets up like concrete."

Henning-Hill said the issue has gotten to the point where the City of Regina has been cleaning a layer of grease from the top of water at three of the city's lift stations, once a month.

"That shouldn't happen," she said.

She said restaurants in the city may also be contributing to the formation of blockages in the city's system, as some don't properly clean their grease trap or don't clean it often enough.

A pipe within the City of Regina can be seen covered in grease in the picture below, while the top picture shows what the pipe is supposed to look like. (City of Regina/Supplied)

The City of Regina doesn't have masses of grease as big as the "fatberg" in London, which made headlines across the globe, but Henning-Hill said sometimes, smaller chunks can form.

The largest fatberg she's seen was roughly three metres in size, she said.

She noted once a clog has occurred, it can cause manholes to back up or dump sewage into a home, resulting in an even more extensive cleanup, which can be more costly for the city and its residents.

In Saskatoon, the city reminds residents to prevent what it calls "irritable sewer syndrome," with the explaination that fatty foods are "distasteful" for the city's sewer system.

Henning-Hill said the City of Regina will continue to educate the public about how to properly dispose of grease and fats in the city.