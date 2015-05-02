The majority of Regina's city councillors are considering a plan to rename City Square Plaza on 12th Avenue in honour of former mayor Pat Fiacco.

Eight of the 10 councillors, including Mayor Michael Fougere, have submitted a motion in support of changing the name.

Fiacco, who served four terms as mayor beginning in 2000, retired in 2012.

The councillors who support the name change say it would be apt, as Fiacco was involved in the construction of City Square Plaza during his time in office.

"Pat Fiacco displayed a strong commitment to revitalizing Regina's downtown and inner city by playing an integral role in the creation of the Downtown Neighbourhood Plan, which resulted in the construction of the City Square Plaza," they wrote in the motion.

Former Regina Mayor Pat Fiacco presides over a City Council meeting. Fiacco served from 2000 to 2012. ((Troy Fleece/Canadian Press))

The motion also says Fiacco's work in support of civic pride and his long history of volunteerism makes him a good candidate to be recognized in this way.

Councillors Andrew Stevens of Ward 3 and Jason Mancinelli of Ward 9 did not sign the motion.