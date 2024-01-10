City of Regina offers bus as warming space before indoor warming centre opens

The City of Regina has provided a bus to be used as an overnight warming space outside Carmichael Outreach.

Starting Wednesday, the bus will be available from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. CST, seven nights a week, on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue near St. Johns Street.

On Monday, city council approved $100,000 in funding, with another $200,000 coming from the provincial Ministry of Social Services, as a one-time grant for a 24-hour warming centre at Carmichael Outreach.

That indoor centre is expected to open on Jan. 22. The warming bus is a stop-gap measure to provide urgent shelter to people sleeping on the streets in the meantime, according to the city.

In Saskatoon, buses are also available as a warm place to stay in emergencies. The city's long-standing Safe Bus program allows anyone, at any time, to flag down a bus. Bus drivers will then contact emergency services directly and provide a safe place to wait.