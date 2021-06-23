City of Regina to apply for provincial disaster assistance program

Regina city council unanimously passed a motion Wednesday calling for the city to apply for residents to be able to seek money under the provincial disaster assistance program (PDAP) to help with costs associated with a recent torrential rainfall.

The city received more than 300 service requests from residents related to water damage from the downpour on June 11. The city has confirmed several cases of flooding and seepage and other property damage.

PDAP is federally funded and would allow residents to apply for money to cover uninsurable damages from the rain.

City manager Chris Holden said at Wednesday's meeting that there currently aren't any firm numbers as to how many residents could apply in the near future, as many are dealing with their insurers right now.

"We know that there's been numerous [insurance] contacts and requests through SGI," Holden said. "But of course we won't actually know firm numbers until we actually receive applications."

Holden that if Regina is approved, the city will help citizens apply for the program.

"We really become the middle man," he said. "To make sure people can access the application."