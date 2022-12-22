Some leaders in Regina want to scrap pedestrian zone on Scarth for sake of downtown revitalization

The cobblestone road between 11th and 12th on Scarth Street in Regina has been open only to pedestrians and cyclists for decades.

Now city officials are pondering whether to bring vehicles back as part of a larger effort to revitalize the downtown space.

The idea is exciting to Judith Veresuk, executive director of Regina Downtown Business Improvement District. She said allowing traffic at certain times of the year or day could help businesses with drop-offs, pick-ups, deliveries and take out.

"By opening it up to traffic at different points during the day, this allows for that flexibility for that commerce or that economic activity to happen."

The pedestrian street mall was created in 1975. Vanessa Matthews, a geography professor at the University of Regina, said the unique design was ahead of its time — and to scrap that now would be a regression in terms of city planning.

"Cities around the world are now recognizing the value of having pedestrian-only streets, and they're implementing this type of feature," said Mathews.

"You can fit more people and more bikes into an area that is closed down to vehicular traffic, and I think the thing to keep in mind is that cars aren't making purchases, people are."

The city says adding vehicles back to a pedestrian-only street could be part of its plan to create a more 'vibrant community.' (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Matthews said expanding pedestrian-friendly spaces and creating more opportunities for people to stay and play should be a priority.

"Emphasizing cars over people doesn't lead to a revitalization of places. It's not going to create a type of space that people want to frequent or to linger in."

Mayor says a shared street makes sense

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters suggests a shared street makes sense for the city, as it has for other jurisdictions.

"There's a street in Halifax called Argyle Street, which they're able to close off for festivals, for patio use, for street fairs," Masters said in an interview with host Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition Thursday.

She echoed Veresuk's point about wanting to make it easier for quick car trips.

"On a day like today, it could be open for very slow traffic to to drive through and drop folks off."

Masters said the details will be hashed out during the design and consultation process, but right now she believes it could benefit some business owners and create more accessiblity.

"Scarth Street Mall is in significant disrepair right now and and we hear often about how hard it is for wheelchairs and folks with accessibility issues to comfortably get down that street," Masters said.

Changes to the pedestrian walkway are being considered as part of a larger plan to create "a vibrant community, economic prosperity and community safety and wellbeing," according to a recent city news release.

Mayor Sandra Masters says she believes allowing vehicles on Scarth could benefit some business owners and create more accessiblity. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

The goal is to attract more people downtown and to the Scarth Street Mall. The city is seeking a consultant to develop a preliminary design of what Scarth Street Mall could look like.

The city has put out a tender for a Scarth Street Revitalization Project consultant. That request for proposals closes mid-January.

The revamp would focus on landscaping, lighting, accessibility, pedestrian safety, flexibility for events and potential traffic changes. It's expected to cost about $4.75 million.

Veresuk said people may feel the work is inconvenient, but that it's badly needed, noting sewer lines and pipes are at the end of their lifespan.

Renewing this infrastructure will help the area accommodate higher-density populations in the future, she said.

Work could begin as early as 2024, depending on the design process and community feedback.

