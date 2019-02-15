City of Regina issues request for proposals for Maple Leaf and Wascana Pool replacements

Details of Regina replacement for the Maple Leaf and Wascana pools is becoming clearer, thanks to a request for proposals posted by the city.

Maple Leaf Pool was built in 1946 and Wascana Pool was built one year later. Now the city is looking to rebuild Maple Leaf and replace Wascana with a large waterpark.

Now the city is looking to build a "destination outdoor aquatic facility" in the space where Wascana Pool currently exists.

The request for proposals spells out the city's desires for the new facility.

Included are a kids area, a contemporary water park, sun shades, a "lazy river," a wave pool, waterslides, concessions, lighting for evening swimming and a hot tub.

Meanwhile, Maple Leaf Pool is set to be rebuilt in a similar fashion to what exists there today, according to the request for proposal documents.

According to the request for proposal, the city's budget is $14 million, including PST.

The city is looking for facilities that will be designed and constructed to modern energy, environmental and sustainability standards.

The facilities are also expected to take steps towards the city's goal of being 100 per cent renewable by the year 2050.

Submissions are due by March 5, 2019.