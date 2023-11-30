Ex-REAL board chair alleges Regina councillors sought free tickets, interfered with lease talks

The former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors issued a statement Thursday containing allegations regarding the relationship between REAL and city council.

Wayne Morsky sent a three-page statement to news media Thursday morning. He alleged that councillors interfered in lease negotiations with tenants and asked for free tickets to events for themselves, friends and family. One councillor allegedly asked for employment.

In the statement, Morsky specified how often the REAL board presented to city council on various issues, during which councillors were sometimes disrespectful. He also said there were times the organization took on certain projects at the city's request.

"I agree with every single word in Mr. Morsky's letter," said Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins, who represents council as a non-voting member of the REAL board of directors.

"He's exactly correct and exactly fair."

REAL is the municipally owned corporation responsible for attracting and hosting events in Regina, as well as running city-owned facilities such as Mosaic Stadium and the Brandt Centre. It was in charge of Tourism Regina, but that portfolio has since been transferred back within the city's jurisdiction.

Morsky and the other voting members of REAL's board resigned last week, shortly after city council voted to remove them. Council's decision stemmed partly from concerns around REAL's significant financial troubles and its failed Tourism Regina rebrand.

Council held a special meeting last Friday during which it appointed six city administrators — including city manager Niki Anderson — to fill the board's vacancies on an interim basis until July 31, 2024, or until successors are found.

Anderson, who recommended each of the interim board appointees, told reporters Friday she believes they will serve its term.

Morsky's statement is the first time anyone from the former board has publicly spoken since the resignations.

The statement said he will not offer further comment, but that the former board members are "extremely disappointed" they had no other option but to resign.

CBC News has contacted each member of council for comment. It has also reached out to the City of Regina for response from Anderson.

Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk called Morsky's assertion about councillors' actions "a very strong claim."

"I'm not aware of that and I can say, unequivocally, that I have not interfered with any leases, or asked for free tickets," Stadnichuk said.

Sometimes REAL would offer tickets to events, she said, giving an example of Regina Pats tickets to watch Connor Bedard earlier this year. Stadnichuk said she declined that offer because it was around the same time as the Tourism Regina rebrand and she felt accepting would have been inappropriate.