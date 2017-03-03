City of Regina report urges action on vacant, decrepit houses

Members of a Regina city council committee are set to review bylaw enforcement on dilapidated buildings Wednesday morning.

Buildings implicated in the review include those that are abandoned, fire damaged or boarded up.

Dilapidated housing can lead to recurring neighbourhood issues such as squatting, large gathering and structure fires, according to a report by city staff.

Council's executive committee will consider recommendations from the report. The proposed changes are in line with the city's community safety and well-being plan, the report says.

Improvements to bylaw enforcement

The main recommendation from the report is stronger and faster bylaw enforcement. The city wants to bring in fines for unsecured buildings, starting at $1,500 for the first offence.

In some cases, the city is looking to limit appeals to accelerate the process.

The report highlights five priority areas that contribute to neighbourhood issues:

Unsecured structures: when exterior doors, windows or other exterior openings of an unoccupied building are damaged, broken or otherwise in a state of disrepair.

when exterior doors, windows or other exterior openings of an unoccupied building are damaged, broken or otherwise in a state of disrepair. Fire damaged structures: including structural damage and esthetic issues.

including structural damage and esthetic issues. Boarded up structures: some Regina property owners choose to board up their properties to prevent illegal entry, vandalism and squatting.

some Regina property owners choose to board up their properties to prevent illegal entry, vandalism and squatting. Abandoned properties: specific criteria must be met for a property to be considered abandoned, most importantly outstanding property taxes.

specific criteria must be met for a property to be considered abandoned, most importantly outstanding property taxes. Repeat offenders: those who have multiple violations at a single property, multiple violations at more than one property, or a combination of the two.

Hundreds of houses have problems

An inventory of boarded-up houses was conducted in Regina in July 2021. It found 129 houses boarded up in the North Central neighbourhood alone.

Since March 2021, 270 abandoned houses have been investigated. Around 175 unsecured structures are estimated to exist per year.

There are currently 10 open cases for fire-damaged properties.

Cost a factor

One proposed solution is to hire three more bylaw enforcement officers.

However, city staff are currently not recommending that. According to the city, hiring three more would cost $360,000 a year.

Since March 2021, a total of 21 properties have been demolished in Regina. Of those, seven were demolished by the property owners and 14 by the city. These properties were brought to the attention of the city due to poor physical condition.

The cost of demolition ranges from $8,000 to $31,500 for a house.

The city's executive committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. CST. Any recommendations will go to a future city council meeting for a final decision.