City of Regina to allocate more funding for 'poor' condition roads

Regina city council approved a motion to shift more funding for repairing roads in "poor" condition.

The city has three classification for roads in Regina — good, fair and poor — with each receiving a percentage of money dedicated to road maintenance.

Prior to Monday's city council meeting, 10 per cent of the money went to good roads, while 65 per cent went to fair roads and 25 per cent went to poor roads.

Under the newly approved allocation, the percentage for poor roads will increase to 45 per cent and the one for fair roads will decrease to 45 per cent. Funding for good roads will stay the same.

Concerned citizens

The motion was brought forward at Monday's city council meeting by two representatives of community associations.

"I have people telling me that they are concerned about the safety of their roads," said Brian Black, who serves on the Hillsdale Community Association and Whitmore Park Community Association.

"Their children would rather bicycle on the sidewalks than risk falling off their bicycles on the rutted, pot-holed, crumbling streets," he said.

Black said he has also received complaints from drivers about damage to their vehicles caused by roads.

Rick Osland, president of the Hillsdale Community Association, echoed Black.

"The road conditions to sidewalks, curbs, the infrastructure below the roads in Hillsdale and Whitmore Park is in significantly poor condition overall," he said.

"The roads and the sidewalks all need to be repaired in a more timely effort."

According to city council documents, it would take 64 years to repair all of the the roads classified as poor under the previous allocation setup.

Under the new model, it would take 36 years to address roads in poor condition.

Mayor Michael Fougere said some of the road conditions in Regina is a "big problem." (ICI Saskatchewan)

"This is a big problem," said Mayor Michael Fougere referring to some of the road conditions in Regina.

"We have a lot of kilometres of roads and streets that need to be fixed," he said.

Fougere also said the city has done "a lot of great work" relating to maintenance and preventative measures for roads.

For several years, the city raised taxes annually by one per cent with that money going to fix residential roads as part of the Residential Road Renewal Project (RRRP).

For the RRRP, the city plans to spend $14 million in residential road repairs for 2019.

Starting next year, 45 per cent of that $14 million dollars will go toward repairing roads in poor condition.

The motion passed unanimously.