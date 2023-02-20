Inflation bites: City of Regina's proposed 2024 budget features 2.2% mill rate hike

City of Regina administrators are recommending a property tax hike in its proposed budget for 2024 as the city feels the pinch of inflation.

City manager Niki Anderson and Bill Lacey, the city's executive director of financial strategy and sustainability, walked reporters through the document's key elements Friday afternoon during a technical briefing.

City administration is proposing increasing the mill rate by 2.2 per cent, mainly because it has become more expensive to maintain city services and buy basic building materials, such as gravel and concrete, for capital projects.

"Income tax goes to the federal and provincial governments and their income goes up every single year because income goes up. So they don't have to raise taxes because they already are collecting it naturally with an increase," Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters later during a scrum.

"We have very rigid, hard lines. We have to grow our tax base … but barring that, when our costs go up, the only avenue we have, really, is through property tax increases."

City council will deliberate the proposed budget from Dec. 13 to 15.

If the tax increase is approved, city administration estimates the average household in Regina would pay almost $52 more in taxes next year — about $4.30 more a month.

