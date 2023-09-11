City of Prince Albert inside workers on strike as impasse reached over wage hike

More than 100 inside employees of the City of Prince Albert are on the picket line for the first time ever as of Monday morning, their union announced in a news release.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 882, whose members work in city hall and entertainment and recreational facilities in various capacities, announced the strike after a months-long impasse with the city over wage negotiations.

The situation is "unbelievable," said Cara Stelmaschuk, the union vice-president, in a news release issued Monday, adding that this is the local's first strike in its 70-year history.

The City of Prince Albert will be hosting a news conference to discuss the strike at 2 p.m. CST Monday, a member of the city's communications department told CBC News.

Both parties entered collective bargaining negotiations last year, but a sticking point throughout the summer has been salaries.

CUPE 882 members have been "working to rule" since Aug. 10 by refusing to train others and ignoring dress codes, the union said in a news release it issued Sunday.

The city has offered a package that with an 11 per cent general wage increase over four years, including a 17 per cent increase for the union's lowest-paid workers, such as concession employees and box office attendants, according to the city's website.

The general wage increase offered to CUPE 882 was also offered and approved by city employees out of scope of the union, the website says.

The union countered with a general wage increase of 12 per cent over four years, but says the city has stood firm on its offer.

The union submitted a new offer on Friday to try to avoid a strike, according to CUPE's Sunday news release. The new proposal re-directed the wage increases and excluded additional duty pay and vacation days, but the city rejected the offer.

The city has previously stated that its offer is fair and generous, and that it refuses to put the extra one per cent burden on taxpayers.

Certain city-owned facilities and services will be affected by the strike, including at Prince Albert, Sask., city hall. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

The union has accused the city of being unwilling to negotiate, but the city denied those allegations.

The strike will affect certain city-owned facilities, as well as services such as building inspection and permit approvals, bylaw enforcement and business licenses. Residents can contact the city or check its website regarding service interruptions.

Outdoor services, including garbage and recycling pickup, were not impacted as of last Thursday, according to a news release issued by the city on Sept. 7.