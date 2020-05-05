'Constant bang, bang, bang': City Park residents want more communication about disruptive work on Baydo Towers

The vibrations in the apartments near the Baydo Towers construction site on 5th Avenue in Saskatoon have been so bad, pictures have fallen off the walls and knick-knacks have fallen off shelves, says Keith Pearson, the president of the Park Avenue condo association.

The construction site is currently driving pilings into the ground for four stories of underground parking.

"It's the constant bang, bang, bang, bang and then the vibration of the actual ground," Pearson said. "It's just very, very, very bothersome."

Ayesha Baig lives on one of the lower levels of an apartment adjacent to the construction site.

"I have experienced a 3.5 level earthquake and some of the vibrations are definitely the same as that if not worse occasionally, and there has been the occasional worse one."

Currently the work is done between about 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Baig said it's very disruptive for people working from home, or even simply watching TV or listening to the radio.

Baig said she feels let down by the city and city councillors for allowing something like this to happen in the first place.

"We have been very poorly represented and taken care of," she said.

Residents feel trapped

In a letter sent to media, Pearson said that people in the area feel the wellbeing of residents has been "seriously neglected" by the city to allow a major construction project to take place without taking into consideration the impact on the nearby residents.

Windows need to be shut during construction hours due to noise and dust, and balconies cannot be used during the day and are very dusty when used on the weekends, the letter said. Traffic has also been an issue on the one-way road just off 25th Street.

"We have lost our view, light, several trees and the expectation of a peaceful living space," the letter reads.

Pearson said 50 per cent of the residents in his apartment are seniors, including some people with mobility issues and health issues. Coupled with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, he said residents feel trapped.

Pearson said he and other tenants would like more warning about what to expect. For example, he said if they had known the vibrations were going to start, people could have taken items off their walls and shelves.

In another case, Pearson said Baydo used water to soften the earth in order to get the piles into the ground, and as a result of that work, water seeped into the building's underground parking.

Baydo responded to the association's concerns but Pearson said he would have preferred advance notice that this might be an issue.

"If you would have been told beforehand, this is what it's going to be ... I'm sure a lot of people would not have become excited."

No consultations

Baig is particularly concerned about the integrity of her 1980s building.

City of Saskatoon director of planning and development Leslie Anderson said the plans for the underground parking were developed by an engineer and signed off on by an engineer, and they consider things like the integrity of the surrounding area.

There were no consultations with residents in the area about this development because the zoning was already in place when Baydo bought the site, Anderson said.

There were consultations about the rezoning of the site several years ago, Anderson said, but that was before any proposal was in place, so not very many comments were received.

"We didn't do specific engagement on it but we did send out additional notification to advise of what was planned for the site and what would be coming, what could be expected and how can people raise their comments or concerns," Anderson said.

She said the city understands the concerns and is working with the developer to mitigate the issues, including regular updates for the residents.

"A construction ... project can be a nuisance. That's just the very nature of it. But it's a temporary nuisance, as well. So once that building is built then those nuisances will go away."

A representative from Baydo said the company has no comment, though did note it is "complying 100 per cent with City of Saskatoon bylaws and regulations."

Anderson said the bylaws are designed to balance the concerns of developers and residents.

"We could make more restrictive bylaws that would limit the number of hours for construction activities, for example, but then that would mean that construction activity might take longer to complete.... So I don't think there is a quick solution to these concerns because I don't think our bylaws are offside on any of these aspects."

$2.3M tax abatement

The Baydo Towers are applying for a $2.3 million tax abatement under the city's vacant lot and adaptive reuse policy. Anderson said about 70 projects have been approved under the program since it was launched in 2011 to attract infill development.

The tax abatement only adds insult to injury for Baig, who says people are scrambling to leave her building.

"People around here are saying, why aren't we getting tax abatements for our pain and suffering? Why aren't we getting any kind of compensation for the damage that might be done?"