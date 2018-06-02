Forecasted deficit, AirBnB to be discussed at city hall this week

Meetings at city hall in Regina this week will examine a forecasted deficit attributed to the negative financial impacts of COVID-19, as well as proposed changes to legislation around short-term accommodations like AirBnB.

The Finance and Administration committee is set to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when the mid-year financial report will be discussed.

As of June 30, a forecasted deficit of $5.1 million — or 1.1 per cent of the city's budget — exists. The report blames the deficit on the negative financial impact of COVID-19 on city finances.

Earlier this year council approved using up to $7.2 million as needed to offset any financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at a meeting in April.

Later on Wednesday, the city's executive committee will meet to discuss changes to legislation around short-term accommodations — like listings on AirBnB or VRBO — to introduce, among other things, licensing fees.

Annually, the city is proposing either a $100 or $300 license fee, depending on whether or not the home in question is a primary or secondary residence.

Fines of up to $1,000 would be introduced, to be levied against people who fail to obtain a license, or advertise without a license, among other possible punishments for non-compliance.

The report suggests about $75,000 would be collected annually by the city through the program, which would roughly cover the costs of running and enforcing it.

"In addition to internal technological upgrades, AirBnB has indicated it can work with Regina to add fields to listings which would assist us with enforcement," the report said.

"Given that we are a smaller centre, and the number of cities currently working with AirBnB, up to six months may be required to make necessary changes to the AirBnB Regina listing process."

The city was asked to explore the possibility of licensing such businesses in September of 2018.

The recommendations are set to be presented at a Sept. 30, 2020 council meeting for approval, with a planned implementation date of January, 2021.