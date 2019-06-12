City of Regina to consider taking case-by-case approach to gyms in industrial zones

The City of Regina will now consider changes to the new zoning bylaw which would allow gyms in industrial areas as a discretionary use.

A supplemental report containing these changes will go before council next week, along with the other zoning changes.

Previously, the changes would mean only existing gyms would be allowed in industrial areas. No new gyms would be allowed. Existing gyms would also not be allowed to do significant expansions or move elsewhere in industrial areas.

The change means gyms could apply to the city for special permits to operate in industrial areas.

Gym owners are saying this potential change does not go far enough. They want to remain as acceptable uses in these areas.

"I think that was just something to placate the urgency that we have in this light, but ultimately the result is going to be the same," Michelle Keith, owner of Artisan Taekwondo, said.

"I think it's just a slower march to the same end."

Artisan Taekwondo has been around for eight years and in this location in Tuxedo Park for six and a half years. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Keith, like many other owners, said without the freedom to be in industrial areas, her business could not survive.

"On a discretionary basis, they have the opportunity, for lack of a better word, pick us off one at a time as our leases come due, as our businesses expand," she said.

Adrienne Hassard, owner of FLY Fitness and Aerial Arts, echoed Keith's sentiments. She said they already have to consider landlords having the discretion to decide how their buildings are used.

"Any discretionary designation on our use of these areas will only add more bureaucracy, more expense, more delays," she said.

"It's not going to be guaranteed. Even with landlords that want to work with you."

Council will meet June 17 to discuss this. Keith and Hassard have both submitted letters to be considered by council as well.

One gym owner said the city did not indicate why they had decided to now look at this option.