City of Regina water reservoirs in use after power outage at Buffalo Pound plant

The City of Regina said water is safe and clean after a power outage at Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant on Friday afternoon.

SaskPower crews have been dispatched to the plant to repair the outage, the city said in a news release.

The city said reservoirs and well water will be used and will last the city throughout the duration of the power outage.

"Residents may notice a difference in water clarity over the next few days as the well water works its way through the water system," the news release said.

An estimated time of restoration is around 8 p.m. CST Friday.