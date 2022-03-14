City of Regina responding to twice as many pothole-related calls this year

You're not imagining it. Your commute to work in Regina has likely been bumpier than usual this year.

The city says it got more than double as many calls about potholes from Jan. 1 to March 21, 2022, than it did in the same time period last year. Data from the city shows there were 169 requests for pothole-related service in that period this year, compared to 84 in 2021.

Chris Warren, director of roadways and transportation, said freezing and thawing typically associated with this time of year is particularly hard on Regina's roads.

He said pothole repair season runs from May to October, when the asphalt to repair them is available.

"That said, with the spring thaw and melting of snow underway currently, crews are out addressing the potholes of concern," Warren said at a news conference on Monday.

"They're being repaired temporarily using a material called cold mixed asphalt."

Potholes found to be potentially damaging or hazardous due to their size or impact on traffic flow would be prioritized and filled within one week, Warren said.

Beyond that, he said potholes will be repaired systematically on a priority basis similar to the way the city removes snow in the winter.

Major roadways, like Lewvan Drive or Ring Road, would be at a higher priority than residential roads, he said.

Waterlogged roadways

The city has also responded to many calls about water over roads lately. Crews responded to 65 service requests related to flooded streets this past weekend.

Kurtis Doney, director of water waste and environment for the city, noted the remainder of the week will see more melt, as snow wasn't completely gone yet in Regina.

"We've organized staff into four quadrants of the city to ensure that we can get to the serious issues as soon as possible," Doney said on Monday.

"We're working seven days a week to ensure that all responses are addressed."

He thanked the city's residents who worked to clear storm drains, the best method for dealing with the excess water from snow melt.

Doney said the city monitored the urban melt situation and the Water Security Agency is monitoring the rural melt to stay informed of how those conditions could impact Wascana Creek and Wascana Lake.

While the agency's report predicted slightly above average water levels, Doney said he didn't expect the city to be severely impacted by high water on the creek or at the lake.

He said the city would decide what measures would need to be taken based on guidance from the Water Security Agency.

Doney asked residents to stay away from water at Wascana Creek and Wascana Lake, as the situation can change quickly when the ice breaks.